Ballymena United Women v Larne Women tonight (Wednesday) in Championship decider at Showgrounds

BALLYMENA United Women host Larne Women at the Showgrounds tnight (Wednesday, August 24) to decide the winners of the Northern Ireland Women’s Football Association Championship!

The Sky Blues have had a fantastic season so far, having won 12, lost 1 and drawn 1, and have already secured promotion to the NIFL Danske Bank Women’s Premiership next season – the elite Women’s football competition in Northern Ireland.

They are locked at the top of the table with Larne Women, with both teams on 34 points, meaning the Showgrounds showdown is winner takes all in terms of the League title!

The previous league meeting between the sides ended in a one-all draw, neither side able to find the edge to take all three points.

However, United put in a dominant performance in the most recent Shane’s Hill derby, winning the League Cup semi-final in July.

Ballymena United Women will be hoping for a repeat of that performance, where they scored four excellent goals and created a number of other chances.

United Women’s Head Coach Will Devine said they are delighted to have already secured promotion to the Premiership.

“That was, of course, our number one target for this season,” he told Guardian Sport.

“But we have given ourselves a fantastic opportunity to take the final step and win the League – and we will give everything we’ve got to get it over the line.”

He pointed out that they will not be under-estimating Larne.

“But we have great talent and a strong desire to win within our squad and we are looking forward to what should be a very competitive game between two top teams,” said Will.

“It will be a great occasion for women’s football and we are ready to go.”

United Women’s Captain Hannah Firth said as a squad, they have worked really hard all season - “And for it to come down to the last game is testament to that,” she told Guardian Sport.

“We know Larne are strong but we believe we can win the game and we have the passion and determination to do it.”

The skipper said every one of their players will be giving their all to make the title Ballymena’s and lift the trophy at the Showgrounds.

“We hope that Ballymena United supporters will come out in force on Wednesday evening – the Sky Blue army could make all the difference in what is bound to be an exciting game,” said Hannah.

* The title decider will take place on the main arena at Ballymena Showgrounds. Admission is £2 for adults and kids go free, with all supporters asked to enter via the Ecos entrance.

Kick-off is at 7.30pm.