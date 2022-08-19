Homers have reached lofty heights

AS Harryville Homers celebrate their golden jubilee, Guardian Sport spoke with some of the original Homers who combined their sporting interests fifty years ago and commenced the story of what is now recognised as one of Northern Ireland’s top junior football clubs….

Back in the early Seventies, the pigeon fanciers from the local club in Harryville decided to branch out into another sport.

Led by their secretary Davy Campbell, they formed a football team playing friendly matches and entering local summer cup competitions.

Campbell, buoyed by early enthusiasm for the new venture, proposed that they enter a team into the recently formed Ballymena Saturday Morning League.

The Raglan Bar in Queen Street was next door to where the pigeon club was located, in what is now known as Sloan’s Court, and was the social hub for the local birdmen.

In the summer of 1972, a successful application was submitted for membership of the league under the name of Raglan Homers.

Slatt man John Sinnerton, then in his early twenties, had played Junior League football for Connor and was recovering from an injury when the Homers entered the competitive fray.

A member of the pigeon racing fraternity, he was happy to get involved.

“Davy Campbell was the main man behind the whole thing. He was very sporty and it was his idea that we would get a team together and play some friendly games. There were a number of good sportsmen about the club and we were happy to give it a go.”

The original group of players was almost exclusively drawn from the pigeon racing fraternity and also included brothers Millar and Johnston Eagleson.

The John Simpson Memorial Playing Fields on Wakehurt Road had only recently been opened and became the home for the new team. Barely a stone’s throw from what was then Johnston Eagleson’s pigeon loft in Wilson Crescent, the Homers have played at the pitches at Wakehurst ever since.

As well as playing at left-back on the football field, Johnston Eagleson was one of the town’s most successful pigeon racers as he recalled with more than a hint of modesty.

“I won four Nationals, they were called Derbies back then, a couple of races from France and also Penzance twice. My birds managed to do well in a lot of races.”

Like the Homers, the Saturday Morning League was still very much in its infancy and as it entered its fourth season in 1972-73, the number of competing teams was still in single figures.

Alongside the Harryville outfit as new recruits were Cullybackey Blues and Broadway Star, while the established teams included Broadway Celtic, O’Kane’s and Gracehill.

Bertie Blair, from a famous Harryville footballing family, was another pigeon fancier who took to the football field.

He remembered Davy Campbell’s ability to recruit new players to the fold.

“We had some really good players, boys like Willard Reid and Robin Thompson played for the Homers and then wee Ducksy (Jimmy Barr) joined as well. When we started off it was boys like Matt Wray, Jimmy McFall and Tam McMaster and then Davy started bringing younger lads in when we went from playing friendlies to playing in the league.”

While the manager was a keen recruiter of talent for the team, he was still very keen to play his part on the pitch.

“Davy was the sort who could have got players from anywhere,” John Sinnerton explained.

“The funny thing was he always wanted to play himself as well! We’d have been getting stripped on a Saturday morning and Davy would say ‘there’s a fella coming from Ballyclare to play for us this morning’ and he’d have gone out and in the changing rooms a few times. Then just before we were about to go out on to the pitch, Davy came in and said, ‘that boy mustn’t be coming’ and got changed and played himself. He was a great all-round sportsman though, I can remember Raymond Sloan used to call him Di Stefano after the great Real Madrid player.”

Millar Eagleson recalled, “We never would have had a sub because Davy always was wanting to play.”

The Homers first season ended with a respectable top half of the table finish while the club also were beaten semi-finalists in the Toal Cup. Weekends had fallen into a regular pattern as Sinnerton recollected the timetable.

“We met on Friday night at the pigeon club to set the clocks and send the birds in the transporter and then on Saturday morning we played for the Homers. After the match we went home to get the birds back in and then on Saturday night it was back to the pigeon club to see who had won the racing. A good number of the local pigeon men would have come to watch us play on a Saturday morning too.”

As the Saturday Morning League gradually increased in numbers, so did the number of prizes on offer. The Carlsberg Cup, put up by Murphy’s Bottlers in Railway Street, was introduced in the 1973-74 season and the Homers reached what turned out to be a controversial semi-final.

The Harryville side were 2-1 behind at half-time against Broadway Star, Jimmy Barr having scored for the Homers. The top of the town men added two more goals before Sammy Moore reduced the deficit to four-two. In the days before goal nets became a standard piece of equipment, Johnston Eagleson’s effort was deemed by the referee to have not gone between the posts despite the Homers’ vehement protests. The referee spoke with the two captains in a bid to defuse the situation, but the game was abandoned and the scoreline stood.

Campbell’s team put this disappointment behind them as they made their way to the end-of-season Guardian Cup Final. For the decider against Cullybackey Blues, they would be without their young star midfielder John Sloan, a local boy from Chichester Park. His absence failed to adversely affect the Homers as they took the lead after Jimmy Barr got to the byline and crossed for Raymond Sloan to chest the ball down and hammer it into the net. After a Cullybackey equaliser in the second half, Jimmy Barr crossed for Millar Eagleson to head home giving the Harryville team the first of many trophies over the following fifty years.

The winning goalscorer also played on Saturday afternoons for Harryville Amateurs in the Junior League but still turned out for the Homers when required.

“I was playing regularly for the Amateurs by then but the Homers would have still came looking for me to play,” Millar said, “particularly for bigger games like cup finals.”

A year later there were plenty of those as the Homers completed a grand slam of all the prizes the Saturday Morning League had to offer.

Driven by the goals of John Sinnerton and Sammy Moore they captured the league title and the four knockout cups on offer in 1974-75. Mention of Sammy Moore brought to Millar Eagleson’s mind a story from those early days.

“We went to play out at Corkey one night and no ref had turned up. The two teams tossed a coin to decide who would referee the game.

Homers won the toss and Sammy wasn’t playing because of some sort of injury so he took the whistle. I don’t think the locals were too impressed with Sammy’s performance as one wee boy chased him off the pitch with a garden rake in his hand!”

As Homers players past and present gather to celebrate fifty years of the football club, stories like these and many others will be retold as memories come flooding back for those who began in the humble surroundings of a pigeon club in Harryville and progressed to become one of the best junior clubs in the province and who still play with the crest featuring the homing pigeon on their kit.

* On Saturday night (August 20)Homers hold their 50th anniversary dinner in Tullyglass House Hotel - 6pm until late.Compere is Liam Beckett and special guest is Roy Carroll. Entertainment is a Meatloaf tribute act.