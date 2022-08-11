New Uhlsport match ball unveiled for 2022/23

THE NI Football League begins the 2022/23 season this week with a new look uhlsport match ball that highlights the technological inner life of the ball itself.

The Synergy G2 technology ensures outstanding playing characteristics.

The special bonding and the special High Air Retention bladder secures minimal air pressure loss. The 22 panel construction ensures the perfect roundness of this FIFA-QUALITY PRO certified match ball.

“Technologically, the NI Football League relies on the uhlsport Pro Synergy. The color code of the ball pays homage to the 90‘s and is a real eye-catcher with its pink accents,” says Melanie Steinhilber, Director Market Management and member of the management board at uhlsport.

Neil Coleman, NIFL Head of Marketing and Communications said: “We’re delighted to be launching this fresh and exciting new ball ahead of the new Northern Ireland Football League season this Friday evening.

“The vibrancy of the match ball is a reflection of how exciting our leagues are at this time, and we thank our long-term partners uhlsport for their support in bringing this new ball to life.”

The new match ball will be used for the first time in the Danske Bank Premiership this Friday evening at Inver Park as Larne kick off the Irish League season against Glentoran live on BBC Sport NI (kick-off: 7.45pm).