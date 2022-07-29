SuperCupNI: Day 5 results

Minor

STATSports SCNI CUP Final

10:30 Glentoran 1 v 3 Surf Select Coleraine Showgrounds

STATSports SCNI CUP 3rd/4th Play Off

11:00 Leicester City 4 v 1 Dundalk SL Parker Avenue, Portrush

STATSports SCNI GLOBE Final

11:00 Linfield 1 v 3 Belvedere Broughshane

STATSports SCNI GLOBE 3rd/4th Play Off

11:00 Greenisland 3 v 0 Ballymena United The Warren, Portstewart

STATSports SCNI VASE Final

11:00 Cliftonville 1 v 1 Home Farm Anderson Park, Coleraine

(Home Farm Win 4-2 on Pens)

STATSports SCNI VASE 3rd/4th Play Off

11:00 Larne 2 v 1 Finn Harps Kells

STATSports SCNI BOWL Final

11:00 Ballymoney United 0 v 5 Dungannon United Youth Castlerock

STATSports SCNI BOWL 3rd/4th Play Off

11:00 Glenavon 2 v 0 Portadown Ahoghill

STATSports SCNI SALVER Final

11:00 Stella Maris 1 v 5 Coleraine Clough

STATSports SCNI SALVER 3rd/4th Play Off

11:00 Ballinamallard 0 v 2 Loughgall The Heights, Coleraine

Youth

STATSports SCNI CUP Final

13:30 Charlton Athletic 3 v 1 Glenavon Coleraine Showgrounds

STATSports SCNI CUP 3rd/4th Play Off

15:00 Linfield 5 v 1 Surf Select Inver Park, Larne

STATSports SCNI GLOBE Final

14:00 Glentoran 3 v 1 Crusaders The Heights, Coleraine

STATSports SCNI GLOBE 3rd/4th Play Off

14:00 Newcastle City 3 v 1 Dungannon Swifts Greenisland

STATSports SCNI VASE Final

14:00 Castle Juniors 3 v 1 IDA Bermuda Kells

STATSports SCNI VASE 3rd/4th Play Off

14:00 Portadown 2 v 3 Loughgall Riada Stadium, Ballymoney

STATSports SCNI BOWL Final

14:00 Greenisland 3 v 2 Coleraine Ahoghill

STATSports SCNI BOWL 3rd/4th Play Off

14:00 Ballinamallard 4 v 3 Ballymena United Scroggy Road, Limavady

Junior

STATSports SCNI CUP Final

18:00 Rangers 0 v 2 Manchester United Ballymena Showgrounds

STATSports SCNI CUP 3rd/4th Play Off

14:00 Co Antrim 1 v 2 Co Tyrone Clough

STATSports SCNI GLOBE Final

14:00 Co Down 0 v 0 MK Dons Anderson Park, Coleraine

(Co Down Win 6-5 on Pens)

STATSports SCNI GLOBE 3rd/4th Play Off

14:00 Co Londonderry 0 v 3 Leeds United Broughshane

STATSports SCNI VASE LEAGUE 2nd Games

14:00 Surf Select 4 v 2 San Francisco Glens Castlerock

14:00 Co Fermanagh 2 v 2 Atlante Parker Avenue, Portrush

14:00 Co Armagh 0 v 2 IDA Bermuda The Warren, Portstewart

Premier

STATSports SCNI CUP Final

20:00 Ipswich Town 4 v 2 Co Antrim Ballymena Showgrounds

STATSports SCNI CUP 3rd/4th Play Off

16:30 Club Puebla 3 v 0 Co Londonderry Coleraine Showgrounds

STATSports SCNI GLOBE Final

16:30 Co Tyrone 0 v 1 Co Fermanagh Broughshane

STATSports SCNI GLOBE 3rd/4th Play Off

16:30 Co Armagh 1 v 1 Co Down The Heights, Coleraine

(Co Armagh Win 3-2 on Pens)

STATSports SCNI VASE LEAGUE 2nd Games

16:30 Strikers North 2 v 1 Vendee Castlerock

16:30 IDA Bermuda 3 v 1 Hartley Wintney Parker Avenue, Portrush

16:30 Plymouth Argyle 2 v 0 San Francisco Glens The Warren, Portstewart