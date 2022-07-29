SuperCupNI: Day 5 results

Minor
STATSports SCNI CUP Final
10:30 Glentoran 1 v 3 Surf Select Coleraine Showgrounds
STATSports SCNI CUP 3rd/4th Play Off
11:00 Leicester City 4 v 1 Dundalk SL Parker Avenue, Portrush
STATSports SCNI GLOBE Final
11:00 Linfield 1 v 3 Belvedere Broughshane
STATSports SCNI GLOBE 3rd/4th Play Off
11:00 Greenisland 3 v 0 Ballymena United The Warren, Portstewart
STATSports SCNI VASE Final
11:00 Cliftonville 1 v 1 Home Farm Anderson Park, Coleraine
(Home Farm Win 4-2 on Pens)
STATSports SCNI VASE 3rd/4th Play Off
11:00 Larne 2 v 1 Finn Harps Kells
STATSports SCNI BOWL Final
11:00 Ballymoney United 0 v 5 Dungannon United Youth Castlerock
STATSports SCNI BOWL 3rd/4th Play Off
11:00 Glenavon 2 v 0 Portadown Ahoghill
STATSports SCNI SALVER Final
11:00 Stella Maris 1 v 5 Coleraine Clough
STATSports SCNI SALVER 3rd/4th Play Off
11:00 Ballinamallard 0 v 2 Loughgall The Heights, Coleraine
Youth
STATSports SCNI CUP Final
13:30 Charlton Athletic 3 v 1 Glenavon Coleraine Showgrounds
STATSports SCNI CUP 3rd/4th Play Off
15:00 Linfield 5 v 1 Surf Select Inver Park, Larne
STATSports SCNI GLOBE Final
14:00 Glentoran 3 v 1 Crusaders The Heights, Coleraine
STATSports SCNI GLOBE 3rd/4th Play Off
14:00 Newcastle City 3 v 1 Dungannon Swifts Greenisland
STATSports SCNI VASE Final
14:00 Castle Juniors 3 v 1 IDA Bermuda Kells
STATSports SCNI VASE 3rd/4th Play Off
14:00 Portadown 2 v 3 Loughgall Riada Stadium, Ballymoney
STATSports SCNI BOWL Final
14:00 Greenisland 3 v 2 Coleraine Ahoghill
STATSports SCNI BOWL 3rd/4th Play Off
14:00 Ballinamallard 4 v 3 Ballymena United Scroggy Road, Limavady
Junior
STATSports SCNI CUP Final
18:00 Rangers 0 v 2 Manchester United Ballymena Showgrounds
STATSports SCNI CUP 3rd/4th Play Off
14:00 Co Antrim 1 v 2 Co Tyrone Clough
STATSports SCNI GLOBE Final
14:00 Co Down 0 v 0 MK Dons Anderson Park, Coleraine
(Co Down Win 6-5 on Pens)
STATSports SCNI GLOBE 3rd/4th Play Off
14:00 Co Londonderry 0 v 3 Leeds United Broughshane
STATSports SCNI VASE LEAGUE 2nd Games
14:00 Surf Select 4 v 2 San Francisco Glens Castlerock
14:00 Co Fermanagh 2 v 2 Atlante Parker Avenue, Portrush
14:00 Co Armagh 0 v 2 IDA Bermuda The Warren, Portstewart
Premier
STATSports SCNI CUP Final
20:00 Ipswich Town 4 v 2 Co Antrim Ballymena Showgrounds
STATSports SCNI CUP 3rd/4th Play Off
16:30 Club Puebla 3 v 0 Co Londonderry Coleraine Showgrounds
STATSports SCNI GLOBE Final
16:30 Co Tyrone 0 v 1 Co Fermanagh Broughshane
STATSports SCNI GLOBE 3rd/4th Play Off
16:30 Co Armagh 1 v 1 Co Down The Heights, Coleraine
(Co Armagh Win 3-2 on Pens)
STATSports SCNI VASE LEAGUE 2nd Games
16:30 Strikers North 2 v 1 Vendee Castlerock
16:30 IDA Bermuda 3 v 1 Hartley Wintney Parker Avenue, Portrush
16:30 Plymouth Argyle 2 v 0 San Francisco Glens The Warren, Portstewart