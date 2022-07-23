Harryville Homers to mark 50th anniversary
ONE of Ballymena’s most successful football teams will be celebrating their half century next month.
Harryville Homers are 50 and to mark the occasion they are holding a celebration dinner at Tullyglass House Hotel on August 20.
The event will last from 6pm till late and will incluce a three course meal which will be served from 7pm.
Cost for the evening which will be compered by Liam Beckett and Roy Carroll, is £25 per person.
There will be a formal dress code and entertainment will be proivided by a Meat Loaf tribute act.
For further information contact Gary Baird on 07732 890 670.