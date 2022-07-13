McDonald's on target as Fun Football Festival comes to Glenarm Castle

THE McDonald’s Fun Football Festival return to Northern Ireland in spectacular fashion as it prepares to open in the stunning surrounds of Glenarm Castle on Friday (July 15).

The festival, which is open to the public and free of charge, will take place between 11am – 5:30pm ahead of the popular Camp Dalfest which takes place on 16 and 17 July.

Ticket holders of Camp Dalfest will also be able to enjoy the Fun Football Festival equipment for the first day of the event itself on 16 July when it officially opens.

Each year through the McDonald’s Fun Football programme, thousands of children from across Northern Ireland have the opportunity to participate in introductory football sessions with professional coaches.

Delivered in partnership with the Irish FA, the programme includes regular Fun Football sessions, the Grassroots Football Awards and the Fun Football Festival.

McDonald’s Fun Football Ambassador Pat Jennings said: “Through the years I have witnessed first-hand the significant impact that McDonald’s Fun Football has had, and continues to have, on the lives of young people in Northern Ireland.

“The programme makes football accessible for children of all genders, abilities and backgrounds, and plays a key role in promoting the positive impact sport and exercise can have on people’s physical and mental health and wellbeing.”

Nigel Campbell, Events and Marketing Manager at Glenarm Castle, added: “We have worked hard behind the scenes over the course of the year to ensure we are ready to provide the very best visitor experience at Camp Dalfest.

“Attendees this year will enjoy discovering one of Northern Ireland’s most idyllic estates while also experiencing world-renowned musical artists, children’s activities and much more.

“We are pleased to welcome the McDonald’s Fun Football Festival to Glenarm Castle ahead of Camp Dalfest. We see great synergies between the ethos of Glenarm Castle and the McDonald’s Fun Football programme, given the strong emphasis on community engagement and impact that we share.

“While the Fun Football Festival can be enjoyed free of charge by all on Friday 15 July, we are pleased to have the festival activities also running during the first day of Camp Dalfest which can be availed of by attendees.”

Recently, McDonald’s celebrated the launch of its new Fun Football programme which will provide over one million 5–11-year-olds with the opportunity to enjoy free football coaching across the UK.

The new programme will deliver over 10.5 million hours of Fun Football over the course of the next four years making it the largest grassroots participation programme in the UK.

The programme will be delivered in collaboration with the Irish FA, Scottish FA, The Football Association of Wales and a network of national coaching providers in England.