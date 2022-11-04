Ulster Even Age XC Championships

Ulster Even Age Group Championships XC
Ballymena and Antrim Athletic Club had atheltes taking part in the recent Championships.
Results - U10 Girls 1000m
10th Kiyomi Tosh 00:03:50
U10 Boys 1000m
70th Cormac Smith 00:04:37
U12 Girls 1500m
50th Poppy Thompson 00:05:39
U12 Boys 1500m
83rd Aaron Rosbotham 00:05:35
91st Evan Nellins 00:05:42
U14 Girls 2500m
16th Molly Blair 00:09:24
34th Ffion Clements 00:09:55
38th Adria McAllister 00:10:01
49th Meabh Smith 00:10:22
63rd Mya Caroll 00:10:36
81st Hannah Rosbotham 00:11:40
U14 Girls 6th team overall
U14 Boys 2500m
2nd Evan Tosh 00:08:09
24th Robin Nellins 00:08:55
29th Emmett Smith 00:09:01
58th Rory Kennedy 00:09:25
U14 Boys 4th Team overall
U16 Girls 3500m
16th Mairi Clements 00:12:54
17th Aisling Smith 00:12:59
26th Eobha McAllister 00:13:19
61st Sophie McCormick 00:14:58
U16 Girls 5th team overall
U16 Boys 3500m
40th Daniel McLornan 00:12:22
54th Ethan Buchanan 00:12:43
65th Finlay McCandless 00:13:13
71st Noah Armstrong 00:13:30
U16 Boys 8th team overall
U18 Girls 4000m
33rd Hannah Leetch 00:21:22
36th Aoife Kinney 00:23:15
U18 Boys 5000m
32nd Diarmuid Hanna 20:10 (St Malachy's AC)
U20 Women 6000m
8th Niamh McGarry 00:26:32
Fantastic results
Fantastic results everyone you all should be very proud of yourselves.
Thanks to all the coaches and parents who helped and supported throughout the day.