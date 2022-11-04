Ulster Even Age XC Championships

Ulster Even Age Group Championships XC

Ballymena and Antrim Athletic Club had atheltes taking part in the recent Championships.

Results - U10 Girls 1000m

10th Kiyomi Tosh 00:03:50

U10 Boys 1000m

70th Cormac Smith 00:04:37

U12 Girls 1500m

50th Poppy Thompson 00:05:39

U12 Boys 1500m

83rd Aaron Rosbotham 00:05:35

91st Evan Nellins 00:05:42

U14 Girls 2500m

16th Molly Blair 00:09:24

34th Ffion Clements 00:09:55

38th Adria McAllister 00:10:01

49th Meabh Smith 00:10:22

63rd Mya Caroll 00:10:36

81st Hannah Rosbotham 00:11:40

U14 Girls 6th team overall

U14 Boys 2500m

2nd Evan Tosh 00:08:09

24th Robin Nellins 00:08:55

29th Emmett Smith 00:09:01

58th Rory Kennedy 00:09:25

U14 Boys 4th Team overall

U16 Girls 3500m

16th Mairi Clements 00:12:54

17th Aisling Smith 00:12:59

26th Eobha McAllister 00:13:19

61st Sophie McCormick 00:14:58

U16 Girls 5th team overall

U16 Boys 3500m

40th Daniel McLornan 00:12:22

54th Ethan Buchanan 00:12:43

65th Finlay McCandless 00:13:13

71st Noah Armstrong 00:13:30

U16 Boys 8th team overall

U18 Girls 4000m

33rd Hannah Leetch 00:21:22

36th Aoife Kinney 00:23:15

U18 Boys 5000m

32nd Diarmuid Hanna 20:10 (St Malachy's AC)

U20 Women 6000m

8th Niamh McGarry 00:26:32

Fantastic results

Fantastic results everyone you all should be very proud of yourselves.

Thanks to all the coaches and parents who helped and supported throughout the day.

