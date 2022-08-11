Kyles honoured for significant contribution to athletics

THE late Sean Kyle and his wife Maeve have been honoured for their significant contribution to athletics!

The duo, founder members of Ballymena and Antrim Athletics Club, have had a plaque unveiled in their names at Northern Ireland Centenary Stadium in recognition of their input.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross unveiled athe plaque.

The couple coached an array of well-known Commonwealth, Olympic and Paralympic athletes over the decades.

Sean, who passed away in 2015, will be forever known as a legendary athletics coach, having won ‘UK Coach of the Year’ in 1987 and being recognised as a stalwart of the local sporting community.

Maeve, a three times Olympian and a top UK sportswoman, was instrumental in the development of the athletics track at Antrim Forum, which opened in 1979.

The Mayor said he was honoured to unveil the “special plaque to a couple who dedicated their lives for the passion of athletics.

Passionate about all aspects

“Sean and Maeve were passionate about every aspect of track and field but for them it was more than a passion, it was their lives,” outlined Mayor Ross.

“They supported many athletes through the club to achieve their potential at the highest levels of the sport.”

The Mayor said that through the power of sport, Sean and Maeve made a real difference to the lives of many young people not only in our Borough, but all across Northern Ireland.

“With their positive, fun, outlook on life, they were role models, coaches, mentors, advisors, educators and much much more,” he said.

Members of the Kyle family including their daughter, Shauna, their granddaughter, Indy and their niece and goddaughter Carolyn, were also part of the ceremony along with representatives from Ballymena and Antrim Athletics Club who continue to keep the Kyle legacy alive.

In recognition of their contribution to the sport of athletics within the Borough, Sean and Maeve were inducted into the Council’s Gallery of Sporting Legends at Antrim Forum in 2012.