Lauren off to USA

ACE Ballymena sprinter Lauren Roy has been selected to compete in the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA!

The 21-year-old is excited at the call-up where she will be part of the Women’s 4x100 Irish Relay Team.

The World Championships get underway this Friday, July 15.

Lauren, a member of the City of Lisburn Athletics Club, said she is “delighted” to have been selected for “these prestigious Championships.”

“Especially now, when sprinting in Irish Athletics is at its best, so it was not easy to make the team,” she outlined.

This will be the first time that the World Athletics Championships are coming to the United States.

The best track and field athletes in the world are coming together in a celebration of diversity, human potential, and athletic achievement.

Talking centre stage

This extraordinary showcase is taking centre stage in the heart and home of the sport of track and field in the U.S: in Oregon, in Eugene, in Hayward Field at the University of Oregon.

It gets underway on Friday, and continues through until Sunday, July 24.

Lauren, who has just completed her second year studying Psychology at Queen’s University in Belfast, told Guardian Sport that along with her coach Adam McMullen she has been working really hard over the past few months.

“This allowed me to run a personal best of 11.77 seconds in Florida back in May, to get me to the point of selection for this team,” outlined Lauren.

“I also took part in the Stockholm Diamond League meeting on June 30, where the team placed 3rd in the relay - another fantastic experience on a global stage.”

The top young athlete said a special thank you to “my mum and dad, and my coach for getting me this far, and I’m so excited to have the opportunity to compete against the best in the world.”

Last Tuesday Lauren competed in the 100 metres in the Cork City Sports Meeting, and the following day raced at the Lee Valley Invitational in London, also the 100m.

“I was aiming to improve my personal best further before I travel out to the USA,” she told Guardian Sport.